Rachmad Syafii

JD or DJ Monogram

Rachmad Syafii
Rachmad Syafii
  • Save
JD or DJ Monogram elegance gentle man luxury branding monogram minimal vector logo
Download color palette

'Innallaha ma'asshobirin. Surely, Allah is with those that are patient'

Hi Fellas! 🥳

I am excited to share new project
Press "L" and enjoy the shot.

_______

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at:
rachmadsyafii@gmail.com

_______

Follow Me On

Instagram: biidznillah.design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Rachmad Syafii
Rachmad Syafii

More by Rachmad Syafii

View profile
    • Like