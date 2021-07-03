YA² Design | SOFIANE YAYA - Créateur d'Image

BBQ Paradise Brand Identity

BBQ Paradise Brand Identity tree palm graphic design identity flame brown food meat restaurant lounge paradise grill bbq design logo branding
Visual research and study positioning for a BBQ restaurant brand creation project. The main challenge was to create an identity that differentiates itself from the other grill restaurants by targeting a more feminine customer base. We decided consequently to design a logo with rounded shapes along with a warm and soft color palette.

