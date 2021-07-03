Yifan Du

Akademeia Distance Learning Software

Yifan Du
Yifan Du
  • Save
Akademeia Distance Learning Software apple product mockup simple ux design ui design app design app
Download color palette

A UI/UX design I made for collegiate teaching software.
Visit www.yifandu.com/portfolio/akademeia for more detail!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Yifan Du
Yifan Du

More by Yifan Du

View profile
    • Like