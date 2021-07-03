HealthCare Logo, Medical logo

Medisquare is a new startup working to digitalize healthcare of Bangladesh using technology to ensure everyone has access to high-quality healthcare at affordable price. They are a company that heavily focuses on social welfare.

LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECT :

Mail : bypasstechs@gmail.com

WhatsApp : +8801705307803

Follow us on :

behance

Linkedin

Instagram

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow us. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.