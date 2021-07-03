🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had the pleasure of creating this logo for Maiava Motions all the way in Sydney, Australia. The design is based off of their shared tattoo which was done at Manamea Art Studio
Short description of the Logo:
The 4 fish symbols represents each sibling (3 sisters and their brother). The encircling band represents the rim of the camera lens.