Maiava Motions

Had the pleasure of creating this logo for Maiava Motions all the way in Sydney, Australia. The design is based off of their shared tattoo which was done at Manamea Art Studio

Short description of the Logo:
The 4 fish symbols represents each sibling (3 sisters and their brother). The encircling band represents the rim of the camera lens.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
