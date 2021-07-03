Raesfelder Volleyballgemeinschaft - Logo Set

Final logo set for the Volleyball Club of Raesfeld. Originally I was asked to design a new classic shaped logo to replace their primary logo. I came up with the one in the top middle. I also had the idea to create a mascot and found a supporter on the club for that. As squirrels can jump as nobody else which is essential to volleyball and the squirrel also being featured in the classic coat of arms of the city it was clear to have that fellow getting the job.