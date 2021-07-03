Raesfelder Volleyballgemeinschaft - Logo Set

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final logo set for the Volleyball Club of Raesfeld. Originally I was asked to design a new classic shaped logo to replace their primary logo. I came up with the one in the top middle. I also had the idea to create a mascot and found a supporter on the club for that. As squirrels can jump as nobody else which is essential to volleyball and the squirrel also being featured in the classic coat of arms of the city it was clear to have that fellow getting the job.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.