Portable Spectrometer LIS-01 Without Argon Gas

The portable metal spectrometer LIS-01 measures carbon and other elements in the air without argon gas. It gives the result in a second. It is an advanced technology laser-based spectrometer which is easy to use, it is portable so we can use it anywhere.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
