Robot Bedouin

The idea of the project is that the girl is very fond of designing and programming robots, but her family went on summer vacation to the desert, which saddened her for not being able to complete the robot she was working on in her city.
So, her father suggested to her that she combine the features of a robot and a Bedouin man, so the combination of that was this robotic Bedouin