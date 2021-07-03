Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aseel Abu Alkass

Aseel Abu Alkass
Aseel Abu Alkass
Robot Bedouin
The idea of the project is that the girl is very fond of designing and programming robots, but her family went on summer vacation to the desert, which saddened her for not being able to complete the robot she was working on in her city.
So, her father suggested to her that she combine the features of a robot and a Bedouin man, so the combination of that was this robotic Bedouin

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
