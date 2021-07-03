Esmaeil Jafari

Landing Page : Diginova Script

Landing Page : Diginova Script
In DIGINOVA Landing Page, I first tried to direct the user to the product preview page, then to acquaint the user with more product features, and finally to introduce the contact ways.

