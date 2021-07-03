Brochure Design | Proposal Design | Bifold Brochure

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Greetings, This is about a bifold proposal design for my USA client. He asked me to design a bifold proposal brochure for his company by following their brand guideline. This is an output of that bifold proposal brochure.
THE KEY FEATURES OF THIS BROCHURE:
* (A4 Portrait)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* Premium Photo Used
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!