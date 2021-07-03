BlaBla Business - Landing Page

BlaBla Business is built for businesses to lower their international calling costs and provide them with the tools and controls needed to allow their teams to make calls, all under the same corporate account.

View full project on Behance

---------------------

Work Inquiries 👇🏻

✉️ iamahmadmagdi@gmail.com

---------------------

Follow Me on 👇🏻

Behance | Linkedin | Dribbble