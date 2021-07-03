Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
H-Group logo / Hgroup logo

H-Group logo / Hgroup logo
H-Group is a 100 percent local company specializing in vide range of consulting, document and management system development processes, competency enrichment, recruitment and coaching, system review, audit, optimization and accreditation provision services.
More - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118383759/H-GROUP-Brand-Identity

Rebound of
H-Group Branding / HGroup Brand Identity
By Anar Guliyev
