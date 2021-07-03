Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shivam Gera

ChitMonks Website chitfund revolution money finance blue yellow asthetic website bootstrap adobe xd landing page website design beautiful website website chitmonks
Hi Folks !! 🤘
I'm so happy to present my latest shots. I worked to develop our brand strategy, new identity. We designed the brand and the artistic direction all touch points. This is website i worked on for ChitMonks.

Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!
Design - Adobe XD
Development - HTML, CSS, JS, Bootstrap
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Checkout my portfolio www.geraportfolio.in - will be live soon.
let's collaborate shivam.geraa@gmail.com.

