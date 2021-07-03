Ralf's icons

The Crazy Ones

Ralf's icons
Ralf's icons
  • Save
The Crazy Ones icondesign avatar icons
Download color palette

some avatar icons inspired by Apple's "think different" advertising campaign

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Ralf's icons
Ralf's icons
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ralf's icons

View profile
    • Like