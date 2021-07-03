Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matteo Della Chiesa

Interior Design Newsletter for MailUp - Part 4

Matteo Della Chiesa
Matteo Della Chiesa
Hire Me
  • Save
Interior Design Newsletter for MailUp - Part 4 newsletter email ui interaction ux web website architect architecture architectural helvetica brutal brutalism moma projects living black dark interiour design scandinavian
Interior Design Newsletter for MailUp - Part 4 newsletter email ui interaction ux web website architect architecture architectural helvetica brutal brutalism moma projects living black dark interiour design scandinavian
Download color palette
  1. Interior Design_Newsletter4@2x.jpg
  2. Interior Design@2x.jpg

Within the last couple of years, I've collaborated with the team at MailUp and Bee to create various sets of Newsletters for their users.

This is a great newsletter for interior designers and architects looking for a clean and minimalistic presentation of their projects and services.

Attached you can find the full newsletter design for desktop.

---

I'm available for new freelance and contract opportunities, both for short timeframes as well as long term collaborations.

• Check out my
Latest Behance project.

• Follow me on:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Personal Portfolio | LinkedIn

• Get in touch
International – matteo@pure9studios.com
Italia – matteo.dellac@live.it

C576f49efcfe1e297bfa076b4f8ab5bd
Rebound of
Interior Design Newsletter for MailUp - Part 3
By Matteo Della Chiesa
Matteo Della Chiesa
Matteo Della Chiesa
Freelance UI/UX & Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Matteo Della Chiesa

View profile
    • Like