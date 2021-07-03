Interior Design Newsletter for MailUp - Part 4

Within the last couple of years, I've collaborated with the team at MailUp and Bee to create various sets of Newsletters for their users.

This is a great newsletter for interior designers and architects looking for a clean and minimalistic presentation of their projects and services.

Attached you can find the full newsletter design for desktop.

---

I'm available for new freelance and contract opportunities, both for short timeframes as well as long term collaborations.

• Check out my

Latest Behance project.

• Follow me on:

Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Personal Portfolio | LinkedIn

• Get in touch

International – matteo@pure9studios.com

Italia – matteo.dellac@live.it