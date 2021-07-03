Redesign Concept - myBCA Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
BCA is one of the leading financial institutions - banking, providing its customers with various bank services and various ages of customers. To serve millennials customers better, BCA launches the BCA mobile application. Yess, myBCA.
Today I want to share our concept especially for the millennials - gen Z customers.
First of all, users can activate or replace all accounts that they have, review all accounts activity — it has shows all available accounts and their balance. And transfer funds to many.
I decided to keep the UI palette in standard colors of myBCA. And create a decoration asset with a theme that I obtained from the BCA logo.
Hope you guys like it. Please let me know your thought on it. Your comments and gratitude are welcome. ❤️
