Granola bar packaging 3D visualization

Granola bar packaging 3D visualization cinema 4d explosion energy package advertising sculpting packaging bar granola muesli chocolate visualization 3d graphics 3d rendering 3d modeling
3D modeling of packaging, sculpting of imperfections, texturing (UV), lighting, rendering. Muesli, chocolate, granola bar. Personal project.

