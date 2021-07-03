Halo Graphic
Halo Lab

Project Shift - Step into IT

Halo Graphic
Halo Lab
Halo Graphic for Halo Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Shift - Step into IT halo studio agency branding design logo design brand guidelines brand book packaging engineering software project halo lab identity logotype brand identity logo branding
Project Shift - Step into IT halo studio agency branding design logo design brand guidelines brand book packaging engineering software project halo lab identity logotype brand identity logo branding
Project Shift - Step into IT halo studio agency branding design logo design brand guidelines brand book packaging engineering software project halo lab identity logotype brand identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Projectshift-1.png
  2. Projectshift-3.png
  3. Projectshift-2.png

When it comes to learning to code, it’s difficult to know where to start and who to trust. Project Shift guides serious career changers through proven software engineering training process. Their graduates have taken control of their futures and now work as developers at top tech companies.

Halo Lab
Halo Lab
Creating stars in the digital universe ✨ Got a project?
Hire Us

More by Halo Lab

View profile
    • Like