Pravin Nakarmi

Spinstatz App

Pravin Nakarmi
Pravin Nakarmi
  • Save
Spinstatz App musicapp design uidesign app design mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

Spinstatz is an app where artists can connect to DJs of each genre worldwide, to inspire their desired target group – directly, independently and transparently – with their tracks and to increase their recognition. Artists pay for spins, DJs are paid for spins.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Pravin Nakarmi
Pravin Nakarmi

More by Pravin Nakarmi

View profile
    • Like