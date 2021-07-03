Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Personal Website - Exploration & Implement

Personal Website - Exploration & Implement
Hi guys!🤩

I want to share the exploration plus the implementation of a personal website that was done using Figma and Webflow, although there are still many that can't be similar and need more improvement, this is my first design plus implement to a website.

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

