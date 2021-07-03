Personal Website - Exploration & Implement

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys!🤩
I want to share the exploration plus the implementation of a personal website that was done using Figma and Webflow, although there are still many that can't be similar and need more improvement, this is my first design plus implement to a website.
Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩
Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly
I hope you enjoy it bruh!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble
Instagram | Linkedin | Personal website