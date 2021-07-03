Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Imtiaz Hossain

Behgjet Pacolli - Website WIP

portfolio website politisian minister kosovo personal ui minimal web design
Hi folks,
Really exited to share with you, i am designing Behgjet Pacolli's personal website, Who served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2019 under the Ramush Haradinaj's government.
Finished the design and it's under development, i am just sharing the homepage. i will share live website when it's ready.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
