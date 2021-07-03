Behgjet Pacolli - Website WIP

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi folks,
Really exited to share with you, i am designing Behgjet Pacolli's personal website, Who served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2019 under the Ramush Haradinaj's government.
Finished the design and it's under development, i am just sharing the homepage. i will share live website when it's ready.
