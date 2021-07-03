Arman Jahir

Brochure Design | Admission Brochure | Education Brochure

education business brand branding graphic designer graphicdesign banners graphics marketing brochure business brochure indesign brochure design education brochure admission brochure company profile agency brochure bifold brochure graphic design brochure
Hello Dear Hiring Manager!
This is a university education brochure design that is for one of my client from France. He asked me to create a professional and trendy design for their institution by following France language content. That is the final output of the landscape brochure design.

IT'S KEY FEATURES :

* Width 11" x Hieght 8.5" Bleeds 0.25" (A4 SIZE LANDSCAPE)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* Creative and Manual Brochure
* Premium Image Used
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File.

