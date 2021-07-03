Eldho

Hey folks! Worked on an e-commerce app to improve the customer buying process. Designed & tested the complete app from scratch with interactive prototype following complete design thinking process

View my detailed case study:
https://bit.ly/productocasestudy

Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122564457/Producto-Mobile-app-for-electronics

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
