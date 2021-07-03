SUBHENDU ROY

WANTED POSTER

SUBHENDU ROY
SUBHENDU ROY
  • Save
WANTED POSTER illustration graphic design
Download color palette

TRANSFORM A PHOTOGRAPH INTO VINTAGE WANTED POSTER .I would love to hear your feedback on this layout, color scheme, texture…

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
SUBHENDU ROY
SUBHENDU ROY

More by SUBHENDU ROY

View profile
    • Like