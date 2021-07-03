Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faiza Mubarak

Real Estate Landing Page

Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page design realestate website branding minimal graphic design ux ui
Download color palette

Here is my exploration design about Real Estate Landing Page. Hope you like this and feel free to give your feedback about this.

I hope you like this, and I hope this is very useful and helpful.

Business Inquires
mubarakfaiza@gmail.com

Instagram | Uplabs | Behance

Fac70dceb15258d534b4d78a839d968d
Rebound of
Real Estate Landing Page
By Faiza Mubarak
View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak

More by Faiza Mubarak

View profile
    • Like