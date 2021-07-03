JITINDER SINGH PARIHAR

Chavelle cosmetics packaging design

JITINDER SINGH PARIHAR
JITINDER SINGH PARIHAR
Chavelle cosmetics packaging design brand branding product photoshop creativedesign uidesign cosmetic package packaging design
Hello Guys 👋

Here is my Cosmetic packaging design for Chavelle cosmetics
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

📧Work With Me: jatinparihar1996@gmail.com

