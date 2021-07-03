Arman Jahir

Presentation Folder Design | Stepped Folder | Stepped Inserts

Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is about a presentation folder/stepped inserts/ stepped folder design for one of my clients who is from USA. He asked me to design a presentation folder/stepped folder design for his company by following their company brand guideline so that people love to watch that and get a good impression for their company. This is the final output of that presentation folder design.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Presentation folder design
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* Follow Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

