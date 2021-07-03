Presentation Folder Design | Stepped Folder | Stepped Inserts

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is about a presentation folder/stepped inserts/ stepped folder design for one of my clients who is from USA. He asked me to design a presentation folder/stepped folder design for his company by following their company brand guideline so that people love to watch that and get a good impression for their company. This is the final output of that presentation folder design.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Presentation folder design
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* Follow Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!