Modern Calligraphy Font. Introducing Marcellines is a Modern Calligraphy Font. This font is made by handwriting directly using a brush pen so that it can produce fonts that have character and artistic.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/marcellines-modern-calligraphy-font/

🏆 Vendor Javatype Studio: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/javatypestd/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/