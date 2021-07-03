Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Budi Prasetyo

design cv | resume cv style women | style modern

Budi Prasetyo
Budi Prasetyo
  • Save
design cv | resume cv style women | style modern flat
Download color palette

job, cv, resume, business, interview, woman, work, application, document, hiring, female, employment, person, curriculum, modern, paper, people, creative, employee, flat, design, recruitment, vector, student, beautiful, skill, text, template, experience, girl, young, vitae, header, infographic, women, company, human, feminine, stylish, timeline, background, candidate, data, career, information, graphic, office, corporate, illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Budi Prasetyo
Budi Prasetyo

More by Budi Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like