New Era's : Product Promotion Video (Full)

New Era's : Product Promotion Video (Full)
This was made as a personal practice project
Find the full video here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122499761/New-Eras-Product-Promo
You can contact me for similar projects
I'm also available for other projects
Email: purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/colorful.purple
Behance: https://www.behance.net/prakritieeshika

Rebound of
New Era's : Product Promo Ad : Part1
By Prakriti Eeshika
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
