Giselle - Making difference with your skin | Body Lotion

Let your beauty shine with Giselle

Giselle is a cosmetic brand specially made for women of all ages. The brand, Giselle, is living out the dream of providing the best experience of skincare. It aims to deliver a 100% natural solution without preservatives to lessen the usage of chemicals that may harm our skin. We created a visual identity for the new brand based on the idea of minimalism and nature.

Deliverables: Branding Design, Label Design, Visual Design

Complete Project: https://bit.ly/368QP8O

