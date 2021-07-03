Tanooshi Digital Studio

Giselle - Making difference with your skin | Body Lotion

skincare products facial products lotion body lotion packaging beauty product packaging cosmetic packaging packaging visual design body lotion branding
Let your beauty shine with Giselle
Giselle is a cosmetic brand specially made for women of all ages. The brand, Giselle, is living out the dream of providing the best experience of skincare. It aims to deliver a 100% natural solution without preservatives to lessen the usage of chemicals that may harm our skin. We created a visual identity for the new brand based on the idea of minimalism and nature.

Deliverables: Branding Design, Label Design, Visual Design

Complete Project: https://bit.ly/368QP8O

