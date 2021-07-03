kheya

LOGO DESIGN

branding vector illustrator icon animation logo illustration design
Logo is one of the most important parts of the brand. It has to be memorable and unique.
I design using typographic skills, for an intelligent, playful, smart logo.
My aesthetic is mostly:
clean
flat
modern.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
