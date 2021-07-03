Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bounce Widget in Flutter

This bounce widget animation is a great signifier to show users what needs to be clicked on the screen next.

Learn how to make any widget bounce in Flutter: Flutter Source Code

Twitter | Medium | Github

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
