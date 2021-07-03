Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Murad Hossain 🔥

Job Finder Landing Page

Murad Hossain 🔥
Murad Hossain 🔥
  • Save
Job Finder Landing Page uiux uidesign job finder job search job portal work digital landing page design job board job application job freelance design website ui illustration homepage webdesign web interface
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

In this shot, here is my Job Finder Landing Page UI. In this platform, you can search and browse jobs vacancy directly from the website. You can also find employee as you want.
Let me know what you think!
Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below. Hopefully inspired!

Do you have any freelance projects?
contact : muraddc0@gmail.com

My Other portfolios:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/muradhossain1996
Uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com/muradhossain

Murad Hossain 🔥
Murad Hossain 🔥

More by Murad Hossain 🔥

View profile
    • Like