Revendeva

Jawah Store Logo

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Jawah Store Logo packaging chocolate honey farmer agriculture farm visualidentity identity logodesign localbrand brand typography logo branding ui assets vector
Jawah Store Logo packaging chocolate honey farmer agriculture farm visualidentity identity logodesign localbrand brand typography logo branding ui assets vector
Download color palette
  1. jwh-07.jpg
  2. jwh-06.jpg

Jawah store is a local brand which is focused on agricultural product from local farmer. This logo take a philosophy of rain that related with agricultural activity.
.
visit me on https://revendeva.dribbble.com

Revendeva
Revendeva
Logo . Branding . Illustration . UI
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like