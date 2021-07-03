Icon Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Today I did an exploration Icons. I always try to create something different, unique, and clean. For example this items. Hope you like and enjoy it.
Let me know your thoughts on this guys!
Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.❤️❤️❤️
💡 Have any new project ideas?
💌 Say, Hi at - uxfaruk@gmail.com
Have a great day!
Behance!! Instagram !!Website