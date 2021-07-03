Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator

Kill Bill

Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator
Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator
  • Save
Kill Bill handlettering gun bullet animation motion graphics typography illustration design logo logotype lettering
Download color palette

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.
I prefers use gun than katana.

If you interest lettering animation like this, DM me or email me.

Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator
Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator

More by Iqbal Rahmatullah - Lettering Animator

View profile
    • Like