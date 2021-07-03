Rowan Morgan

Liquid Light Series #6

Download color palette

This is the sixth piece in my Liquid Light series. The artwork in my Liquid Light series are digital abstract fractal paintings. Fractals are infinitely complex repeating patterns. We are often drawn to fractals because they are found everywhere in nature, and even in our own bodies. This high-vibrational type of art can aid in meditation or elevate your mood just by having it in your environment. (Note: This image is cropped. You can see the full version of my art on my website, Ko-Fi, or other social media linked to in my bio.)

Alternate versions of this art will be made available to my supporters on Ko-Fi.
https://ko-fi.com/ascensionvibrations

Full resolution digital downloads of this art for personal use are available in my Ko-Fi shop.
https://ko-fi.com/s/9c7b6d125c

A tiled version of this piece is available to purchase for personal or commercial use at Adobe Stock.
https://stock.adobe.com/collections/zeAzMgBufMBqDSo2hP7xhxBcYiiY8cyx

Please don’t forget to credit me if you share my work on social media with a link back to my website and/or my Ko-Fi. Suggested text:

Art by Rowan Morgan (AKA The Lemurian Phoenix)
https://ascensionvibrations.com
https://ko-fi.com/ascensionvibrations

