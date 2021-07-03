Avneet Rayar
Travel - Pocket Guide

Avneet Rayar for Fibonalabs
Travel - Pocket Guide 3d illuatration
Life is short, and the world is wide!
Find all about your next trip with PocketGuide.

A 3D Illustration exploration for a Travel App; suggesting the best restaurants, accommodations or places to just relax for your next trip.

We picked a vibrant color scheme that evokes fun and excitement while you start planning your trip :)

Hope you like it, Cheers!

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
