008 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui

008 UI task

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

My approach:

Redesign my favourite online publishing platform - Medium.com's 404 page! SUPER PROUD OF THE design on the right side! The art direction relies on the its branding: the high contrasting brand elements such as the logo, color scheme, typography, and other design components that makes a it stands out from competitors, and recognizable to consumers.

Tools 🔨:

Figma

#udesign #uidesign #uxui #uxwriting #layout #screen #userexperience #userinterface #designer #problemsolving #digital #web #figma #error #errorloading #errorpage #missingpage #404page #medium #screen #graphic