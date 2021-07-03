Arman Jahir

Brochure Design | Bifold Brochure | Business Plan

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Brochure Design | Bifold Brochure | Business Plan annual report professional brochure professional design modern brohcure ebook booklet flyer design double sided flyer creative brochure business brochure company profile bifold brochure agency brochure design branding graphic design brochure design brochure business plan
Download color palette

Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is about a implementing plan bifold brochure design for one of my clients who is from USA. He asked me to do a creative design for his brochure by following their company brand guideline so that people love to watch that and get a good impression for their company and knowing the people about their employer implementing plan. This is the final output of that bifold brochure design.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Portrait)
* Bifold Brochure
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* Follow Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

More by Arman Jahir

View profile
    • Like