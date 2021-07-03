🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
neurotech - brain logo - modern technology - creative thinking [For Sell]
Hey Howdy! This is another color concept of the multipurpose app icon website logo.
I have tried here to create a concept with brain + tech icon
Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!
-------------
Let's discuss yours project :
rumzzline@gmail.com
rumon.chw@gmail.com
Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp: +8801729-169362
------------
Discover more @
www.therumzzline.com
Find me @
Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab