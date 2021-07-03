Jhonny

FORTNIGHT LOGO

Jhonny
Jhonny
  • Save
FORTNIGHT LOGO brand
Download color palette

Fortnight is a travel company. Who offers affordable location wold wide. So i made a ff monogram makes a bird figure as travel. If you like this please hit the like button to make a begginer designer happy ! 😊 Thank you !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Jhonny
Jhonny

More by Jhonny

View profile
    • Like