Coin #1: Transform

Coin #1: Transform art series transform butterfly insects coin vector illustration concept design
Day #3 of 30:

This is 1st-shot of a new series under the umbrella of coins. Each coin denotes a particular meaning behind the illustrations. As for the above shot, the butterfly signifies "Transformation".

The meaning and signification has been dealt in detail that gave me an inspiration to start this with coins. Check the below link for more info.

https://visme.co/blog/symbols-and-meanings/

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
