agung faizal

Skateboarder

agung faizal
agung faizal
  • Save
Skateboarder vector illustration
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 🖐

This is my first shot and illustration.

I’m very happy to join the Dribbble community. Hope you guys like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
agung faizal
agung faizal

More by agung faizal

View profile
    • Like