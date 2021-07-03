Amara Wellness Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Amara Wellness is dedicated to healing the mind, body and spirit. It offers homeopathy and alternative healing methods. The logo design was a collaboration with the Art Director of Brand Tonyc. I was tasked to design a new logo that best suits the needs of the wellness center. I created a few sketches working with mood boards and created several rounds of different vector iterations. The result of it was a very symbolic logo that represents harmony and balance.