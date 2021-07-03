Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amara Wellness Logo Design

Amara Wellness Logo Design
Amara Wellness is dedicated to healing the mind, body and spirit. It offers homeopathy and alternative healing methods. The logo design was a collaboration with the Art Director of Brand Tonyc. I was tasked to design a new logo that best suits the needs of the wellness center. I created a few sketches working with mood boards and created several rounds of different vector iterations. The result of it was a very symbolic logo that represents harmony and balance.

