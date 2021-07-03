Redesign mobile apps gametester.gg

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello,
I want to share my result of redesigning gametester.gg mobile app, this app is for game testers and gamers every time you complete the test you will get some GTcoins (GameTester coins) which can be exchanged for coupons for real money or as part of a computer, and in this application, we can take the test so that the game can be tested and has many platforms for the game itself.
You can try prototype from here : https://bit.ly/prototypegametester
You can give me feedback to improving myself
Press "L" if you like it, thanks