Redesign mobile apps gametester.gg

Redesign mobile apps gametester.gg mobileapp illustration app ui redesign
Hello,
I want to share my result of redesigning gametester.gg mobile app, this app is for game testers and gamers every time you complete the test you will get some GTcoins (GameTester coins) which can be exchanged for coupons for real money or as part of a computer, and in this application, we can take the test so that the game can be tested and has many platforms for the game itself.

You can try prototype from here : https://bit.ly/prototypegametester

You can give me feedback to improving myself

Press "L" if you like it, thanks

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
