Book Publishing Industry Webpage Responsive Design

The problem
as the new startup they haven't still not registered or brought domain and server.
brand identity, and brand guidelines also have to be created.
background research and competitive research is also missing.

Objectives
Design site-wide storytelling to form a wide customer base.
Overall design and user experience with device friendly version.
Create a visual product storytelling in the product page.
Design clean and sophisticated approach.
Design brand equity and online impression on the first site.
Designing coding friendly design using specific component sets.

Tools
figma
photoshop
inkscape
undraw.io
Vectorezzy.com
Unplash.com

for Complete case study please visit
https://sidh8artha.medium.com/case-study-of-website-design-for-book-publishing-company-ad11b53a1f24

