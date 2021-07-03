Book Publishing Industry Webpage Design 1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The first project as a freelancer UI UX designer, Project completed in 25 days. More than 22 web pages are designed in the course and after project support is still going on. The project mainly includes an online platform for authors and writers to submit their work so that company can publish them as paperback books also as eBooks and audiobooks. other important sections we worked as an eCommerce store for a published book, and other merchandise, a blogging platform for young writers, and an authors portfolio section.
https://sidh8artha.medium.com/case-study-of-website-design-for-book-publishing-company-ad11b53a1f24