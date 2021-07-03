Chathu Rashmini

#dailyui #002 - Landing Page

#dailyui #002 - Landing Page design ux ui
Hey dribbblers,

My second design for the #dailyui challenges. A landing page for a cake shop.
View the full design in my portfolio: https://www.behance.net/chathurashmini
Tool used: Figma

Thanks :)

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
